Styria well booked

Autumn vacation: Sunshine probably only in the mountains

Nachrichten
25.10.2024 15:50

Tourism experts are rejoicing: Styria is once again the number one vacation destination for Austrians during the fall vacations. Find out in which regions the most tourists are expected next week and whether the weather will play along when hiking.

0 Kommentare

Almost one million guests will ensure 2.7 million overnight stays in Styria this fall. This makes our province the most popular travel destination in Austria during the upcoming fall vacations. Holidaymakers prefer to visit the Thermen- und Vulkanland adventure region at this time of year, followed by the Graz and Schladming-Dachstein regions. 

"We are proud that our region is the number one in Styria," says Sonja Skalnik, Chairwoman of the Thermen- und Vulkanland Adventure Region. The booking situation for the coming week is "very good". Even the moderate weather forecast for the south-east of Styria can't seem to change that. 

This is how Austrians prefer to enjoy their fall vacations.
This is how Austrians prefer to enjoy their fall vacations.
(Bild: Heiltherme Bad Waltersdorf)

Southern Styria is also satisfied with the current booking situation. "We have many offers for day trips that are also inviting in the rain," says Evelyn Schweinzger, Managing Director of the Southern Styria Tourist Board. Good to know, because the weather is not expected to be at its best here next week either.

There were still rooms available in the Murau region on Friday. "Demand here is always dependent on the weather," explains Heimo Feiel, Chairman of the Murau Tourism Association. However, this could benefit the Upper Styrian region in the coming week.

Zitat Icon

During the vacations, it will be a daily battle between sun and fog.

Meteorologe Nikolas Zimmermann

Warmer than average
Why, says Nikolas Zimmermann, meteorologist at the Ubimet weather service: "During the vacations, it will be a daily battle between sun and fog." While fog can usually be expected throughout Styria in the mornings, the sun will quickly prevail, especially in Upper Styria and the Styrian mountains - "perfect hiking weather prevails here".

In south-eastern Styria, the fog patches will be thicker throughout the week and the sun will be a long time coming. But no rain is expected. "During the fall vacations, we expect temperatures to be as mild as in October so far," says Zimmermann. The maximum temperatures will be between 16 and 20 degrees throughout the state.

In the south, tourism professionals are hoping for a less gloomy outlook: "Maybe the forecasts will get even better," says Schweinzger. Many bookings are now being made "at very short notice": "The weather naturally plays a major role in this."

Michaela Holzinger

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

