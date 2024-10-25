Bischofshofen’s worry lines are getting bigger

The second Salzburg derby - the third follows on Saturday with Austria Salzburg against Wals-Grünau - is a duel of the draw kings. St. Johann have six draws, Kuchl seven. "It will be a totally open game. A duel of draw specialists," laughs Kuchl coach Tom Hofer. "Both have had many games at eye level," says counterpart Andreas Scherer, who is delighted to have two returnees: captain Benjamin Ajibade is fit again after almost a month and Branko Ojdanic has recovered from the flu. "I'm extremely happy here. They have accepted me so well and I hope that I can give something back," says the central defender, who arrived from neighboring Bischofshofen in the summer and has repaid their faith in him with two goals so far.