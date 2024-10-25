Completely surprising
Bischofshofen’s worry lines are getting bigger
Bischofshofen goalie Mirel Kahrimanovic is suddenly on the operating table instead of on the field. The personnel problems at BSK are not getting any smaller. St. Johann and Kuchl are the draw kings in the second Salzburg derby.
Next injury shock for Western League team Bischofshofen. Goalkeeper Mirel Kahrimanovic has now been added to the list of known absentees. He felt something in his knee during the warm-up last weekend against Lauterach, but played through it. "He didn't feel anything on the drive home and the next day he couldn't get up," said Thomas Schnöll, who was very surprised. On Thursday, the goalkeeper was on the operating table and will not take the field for months. This means Florian Neureiter will get more playing time. Second goalkeeper? "I hope that the Red Bull doctors will release Sebastian Künstner (cooperation player with Liefering), as he was slightly injured this week." Coach Thomas Schnöll's worry lines are therefore getting bigger.
"In terms of personnel, it's touch and go for us," sighs the manager. FC Pinzgau - today's opponents - are also without players. Joao Pedro is not yet fit, David Hutter is struggling with the consequences of a blow to the larynx. "We're missing an important player in Pedro," says Florian Klausner.
The second Salzburg derby - the third follows on Saturday with Austria Salzburg against Wals-Grünau - is a duel of the draw kings. St. Johann have six draws, Kuchl seven. "It will be a totally open game. A duel of draw specialists," laughs Kuchl coach Tom Hofer. "Both have had many games at eye level," says counterpart Andreas Scherer, who is delighted to have two returnees: captain Benjamin Ajibade is fit again after almost a month and Branko Ojdanic has recovered from the flu. "I'm extremely happy here. They have accepted me so well and I hope that I can give something back," says the central defender, who arrived from neighboring Bischofshofen in the summer and has repaid their faith in him with two goals so far.
Friday: Westliga: Bischofshofen - FC Pinzgau (19), St. Johann - Kuchl (19.30), Schwaz - Kitzbühel (19). - Salzburger Liga: SAK - Puch, Hallein - Straßwalchen (both 19).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
