Swedish royals
Madeleine takes over the palace and regency
While Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf disappears to faraway places with Queen Silvia, Princess Madeleine, the baby of the royal family, is taking over the regency for two weeks!
The reason: the 77-year-old monarch will be taking a family vacation in Brazil together with Queen Silvia, her children and grandchildren. The King is thus fulfilling his wife's long-cherished wish to show her family the country of her childhood. The German-born Queen, whose mother Alice was born in Brazil, grew up in São Paulo between 1947 and 1957. The trip is therefore of particular emotional significance for the Queen.
She will be accompanied by heir to the throne Victoria, her husband Prince Daniel and their children Estelle (12) and Oscar (8). Victoria's brother, Prince Carl Philip (45), is also bringing royal offspring: Together with his pregnant wife, Princess Sofia (39), and their three sons Alexander (8), Gabriel (7) and Julian (3), they will accompany the grandparents. Princess Madeleine, who is staying in Sweden with her family, will take over the reins at home.
After years in the USA, the princess only returned to Sweden this summer with her husband, financier Christopher O'Neill, and their children Princess Leonore (10), Prince Nicolas (9) and Princess Adrienne (6).
Planned for a long time
Incidentally, Madeleine will not have to perform royal duties during the absence of her father and the Crown Princess. The calendar has long been cleared for the fall vacations. Palace spokeswoman Margareta Thorgren explained: "This is an autumn vacation and a trip that has been planned for some time to give the Queen the opportunity to show her children and grandchildren Brazil."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
