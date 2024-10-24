240,000 euros: “Artist has accommodated us”

In Erwin Wurm, Sobotka has chosen a very well-known artist. His "Skins" series represents an exciting development in his already multifaceted oeuvre. Wurm, known for his humorous and provocative sculptures, which often focus on the human body, turns to a new aspect in this series: the skin as surface and boundary.

The series thus addresses the boundaries between body and clothing, inside and outside, deformation and identity and invites viewers to reflect on their own physicality and self-perception.