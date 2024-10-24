ÖVP defends Sobotka
240,000 euros: “Artist has accommodated us”
An expensive farewell gift from former National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka made waves on Thursday. He single-handedly spent 240,000 euros on two sculptures by the artist Erwin Wurm. However, the ÖVP is now defending Sobotka, claiming that the artist actually made concessions to the Republic.
As reported, the art-loving Sobotka signed the contract for the two sculptures "Leg-Leg" and "Arm-Leg" shortly before his departure as President of the National Council - for 120,000 euros each, excluding VAT. This is paid for by Parliament, i.e. the taxpayer.
"The artist accommodated the parliament in terms of price"
Sounds like a lot, but a spokesperson for Sobotka has now come to the defense of krone.at. It had already been planned to acquire sculptures by the renowned artist as part of the general renovation of the parliament and to present them to visitors to the parliament.
The two works that have now been acquired were financed by the "art budget earmarked for this purpose", he explains further: "The artist accommodated the parliament in terms of price in order to make the artworks accessible to a wide audience of interested Austrians."
Farewell costs 240,000 euros
As the parliamentary administration confirmed to krone.at on Thursday, Sobotka had two sculptures from the "Skins" series by the well-known Austrian artist Erwin Wurm purchased in his function on Tuesday.
Wolfgang Sobotka goes it alone
As first reported by "Newsflix", this was a solo effort by Sobotka. "The purchase of these sculptures is covered by the formal decision-making framework of the President of the National Council," explained the Parliamentary Administration. Sobotka has neither consulted a curator nor referred the matter to the presidency. It is no longer possible to withdraw: "The purchase has been contractually agreed and is legally effective."
Erwin Wurm's "Skins" series
In Erwin Wurm, Sobotka has chosen a very well-known artist. His "Skins" series represents an exciting development in his already multifaceted oeuvre. Wurm, known for his humorous and provocative sculptures, which often focus on the human body, turns to a new aspect in this series: the skin as surface and boundary.
The series thus addresses the boundaries between body and clothing, inside and outside, deformation and identity and invites viewers to reflect on their own physicality and self-perception.
Questionable how long works of art remain in parliament
From now on, "leg-leg" and "arm-leg", as the creator has named his works, will adorn the entrances in front of the columned hall. For how long, however, is probably written in the stars, as it is up to the President of the National Council to decide what to do with the artworks in the coming legislative periods.
Sobotka's successor, Walter Rosenkranz, could bring with him a different taste in art; and the sculptures could disappear again quite quickly.
Memories of the golden wing
This is not the first time that Sobotka has brought his personal taste into the House. As recently as 2022, there was great excitement when he rented a golden Bösendorfer grand piano worth around 200,000 euros - which was also on display for visitors in the newly renovated Hall of Columns. However, the contract has since been terminated and the piano removed.
At the time, critics saw the investment as a waste of taxpayers' money in view of tight budgets and public austerity measures. Sobotka himself defended the purchase as a cultural investment in order to use the parliament as a venue for events.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.