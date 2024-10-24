"Krone" column
Salzburg is too weak for the Champions League
0:3 at Sparta Prague, 0:4 against Brest and now a 0:2 in the duel with Dinamo Zagreb. The Bulls have got off to a horrendous start in the Champions League, although they have only played against opponents that should be within reach. The top flight is too big for Salzburg this year. A column by "Krone" sports editor Philip Kirchtag.
"The crazy boys from Salzburg" is what coach Pep Lijnders called his squad after they qualified for the Champions League. "You have to earn it to play here and you've earned it," the Dutchman roared through the Bulls' dressing room. The song "Memories" boomed out of the speakers. These are the last fond memories for the Bulls on the big international stage. Yesterday, they conceded a deserved defeat for the third time in their third match in the top flight.
Lijnders was right at the time when he said that his team had earned their place in the Star League. Salzburg put in strong performances in the qualifying matches against Twente and Kiev. In hindsight, however - as harsh as it may sound - it would have been wiser not to qualify. The Bulls simply lack the quality for the Champions League. And that was demonstrated once again on Wednesday, from front to back.
Because if you don't manage to create even a single real goalscoring opportunity in 90 minutes against Dinamo Zagreb, who have conceded a total of eleven (!) goals in their first two games, and make brutal mistakes in defense, then you simply have no business at this level.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
