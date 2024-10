Marco Schwarz scored 464 points last season despite injury, his five Carinthian colleagues only 382. But the omens could be better ahead of the season opener in Sölden this weekend. Because there is only one Carinthian ace in the race - and with an extremely high number! What Carinthia's Ski President Dieter Mörtl has to say about it and what Richard Leitgeb has planned after his switch to the Hungarians. . .