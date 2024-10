Should the smoking ban be abolished?

I am in favor of incinerating the smoking ban. And I am a non-smoker. Now I am well aware that my opinion will incur the displeasure of all doctors, youth protection organizations and health apostles and at the same time expose me to the suspicion that the tobacco industry is paying me to make such a statement or that I am close to a certain party. This is not the case, and yet I stand by my opinion - because I can justify it: