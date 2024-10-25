Crisis-proof operation
Teubl Group has defied wind and weather for 90 years
The crisis in the construction industry does not stop at traditional companies. The Teubl Group in Eastern Styria is no exception, but can draw on decades of experience and score points as a stable employer in the region. The company has now celebrated its 90th anniversary.
The group is represented with its building materials trade at two locations (Graz and St. Johann in der Haide) and also operates five DIY stores as franchisees of OBI. Another mainstay is the development of commercial and private real estate projects and, last but not least, the portfolio includes two petrol stations and car washes. Over the decades, a small grocery store in St. Johann has developed into a crisis-proof company network.
"Diving through" is the order of the day
Nowadays, retail is the most important source of turnover. According to company boss Oliver Werinos, who is the third generation of his family to manage Teubl, this is "very stable". The "decades of consistency, good structure and financial strength" are paying off and the company is able to "dive through" the stubborn problems in construction.
The construction industry is currently going through a "catastrophic" phase, says Werinos, not wishing to gloss over the situation. The building materials trade is also being "hit hard". Nevertheless, the company is managing to keep its workforce stable. Around 300 jobs are available in the region, short-term changes are in the single-digit range and are primarily due to natural fluctuation.
"Personnel development when the word did not yet exist"
This is also reflected in the company philosophy. Werinos mentions his mother, who "had the foresight to invest in personnel development decades ago, when the word didn't even exist". The company can still benefit from this today: "The current management team is largely made up of our own employees."
Four generations join in the celebrations
Stability is also a high value in the owner family. As a result, four generations were able to celebrate on stage at the 90th anniversary celebrations at the company's headquarters - from the 92-year-old grandmother of the current boss to his two children.
The most important project for the future is a completely new headquarters in St. Johann. There are no other plans for expansion in the building materials trade, says Werinos, as the majority of sales are made within a radius of 50 kilometers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.