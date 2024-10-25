Let's go
To the legendary, hidden mountain lake
The small, mysterious Berglsteinersee lake is the main protagonist of this beautiful circular hike in the Unterinntal valley. There is also a great refreshment stop with an unusual name right on the route.
The Berglsteinersee is a neighbor of the Reintalersee above Kramsach. However, it is located around 200 meters higher and cannot be seen from the valley.
Modern traditional cuisine
From the parking lot, the first section of the route leads upwards along a winding road. At an unmarked fork in the route, the trail continues steadily upwards, reaching the Berglsteinersee natural monument (714 m) after 30 minutes. There, in the "712er Lounge", the restaurant or inn with the special name, you can make a stopover. Modern traditional cuisine is on offer.
You then walk around the lake, which hugs a rock face, to the left. If you look into the water, you will discover large fish, while ducks are an attraction for children. According to legend, a rock formation in the lake also represents a pair of petrified lovers.
- Valley town: Kramsach
- Starting point: Reintalersee, paid parking lot Reintalersee/Ost (approx. 580 m, just east of the Seerose inn), accessible from Kramsach
- Route: (asphalted) road (occasional traffic), footpath, meadow path
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, warm clothing
- Requirements: no special requirements
- Children: from baby age
- Mountain buggy: yes
- Refreshments: Berglsteinersee 712er Lounge, T 05337/65600, closed Monday, Tuesday, open until 3. 11.; name refers to the height of a table edge above the sea
- Public transport: Bus from Brixlegg train station to Reintalersee ("Halbinsel parking lot"); from here a few minutes to the starting point
- Difference in altitude: around 200 meters
- Length: around 5.5 kilometers (entire loop)
- Walking time: around 1 3/4 hours or 30 minutes (entire loop or parking lot - Berglsteinersee)
At the eastern end of the lake, we walk upwards ("Breitenbach") and follow the narrow road at the parking lot further uphill. At the highest point at a farm, the route changes to open, sunny meadow terrain, now descending gently. Turn right at a farm store ("Reintalersee via Moosen"), then left past the farm ("Reintalersee").
Through the hamlet of Moosen
The route soon dips back into a deciduous forest and later heads west through the meadows. We then walk steadily through the hamlet of Moosen, at the western end of which we turn right in the meadows (or along the road) back to the starting point.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
