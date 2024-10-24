Arm yourself against a cold
Immune system: What should be on the menu now!
Many people are currently struggling with a cough or cold and cold viruses are everywhere. That's why a strong immune system is so important right now. What you should eat to make your body more resistant.
Do you always have the same products on your shopping list? Then from now on you should think more carefully about what you put on your list when there is an increased risk of infection. After all, certain foods strengthen our immune system and hopefully spare us the odd cold and cough.
Fruit and vegetables are the cornerstones of an immune-boosting diet. They are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that help the immune system. Citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruits and lemons are valuable sources of vitamin C. Peppers and cabbage are also good sources. Vitamin C has an antioxidant effect, i.e. it intercepts free radicals that are produced during immune defense, among other things, and thus protects cells (including those of the immune system) from damage. It also activates the scavenger cells of the immune system.
Get colorful - with fruit and vegetables
Carrots, pumpkin, spinach, tomatoes etc. contain beta-carotene (a precursor of vitamin A). Vitamin A supports the innate and acquired immune system and is involved in maintaining the skin and mucous membranes, the external barriers against pathogens.
Nuts should also be an important item on your list. Almonds and walnuts contain vitamin E, which supports immune function.
What omega-3 fatty acids are good for
Have you made a note of fish? Don't like it that much? Why you should still eat oily fish such as salmon and mackerel: not only do they taste good, they are also a valuable source of omega-3 fatty acids. These have anti-inflammatory properties that strengthen the immune system. They also contain vitamin D, which supports the scavenger cells of the non-specific immune system and the lymphocytes of the specific defense system, for example.
Dietary fiber for the intestinal immune system
What is often forgotten: The majority of our immune system is located in the intestine. Around 70 percent of our immune cells "sit" in the mucous membrane there and fight off unwanted germs. Dietary fiber, for example, which is found in oats, quinoa and wholemeal bread, promotes intestinal health. On top of this, try to eat unprocessed foods wherever possible. This means: stay away from ready-made products!
Speaking of the gut: probiotic foods such as yogurt, kefir and fermented foods (e.g. sauerkraut) contain live bacteria that promote the growth of healthy gut microbes. These not only support digestion itself, but also strengthen the immune system.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.