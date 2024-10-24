Immune system: What should be on the menu now!

What omega-3 fatty acids are good for

Have you made a note of fish? Don't like it that much? Why you should still eat oily fish such as salmon and mackerel: not only do they taste good, they are also a valuable source of omega-3 fatty acids. These have anti-inflammatory properties that strengthen the immune system. They also contain vitamin D, which supports the scavenger cells of the non-specific immune system and the lymphocytes of the specific defense system, for example.