"Forsthaus Rampensau"
Cheese millionaire’s show-off appearance causes a row
In the new episode of "Forsthaus Rampensau", there is a top-class surprise for the celebrities in the Kärntner Alm. None other than cheese millionaire Roland moves in late - and causes a lot of trouble with his ostentation.
On Thursday, the "Forsthaus Rampensau" was "sawed off" for the first time. After last week's mega scandal, it was hardly surprising that the "ramp sows" chose "King Kev" and his "Tinderreisen" colleague Sayed.
Cheese millionaire arrives by helicopter
But as soon as the riot rapper has closed the door of the Forsthaus behind him, there are celebrity supplies on the Kärntner Alm. And what celebrities!
Because latecomer Roland, better known as cheese millionaire "Crazy Cheese", isn't arriving by car. He arrives in style in a helicopter - and of course with his own butler. "The old sugar daddies are coming," say the Forsthaus sex bombshells Paloma and Nadja, who immediately let their hair down.
"We are in redneck format"
But the joy over the rich newcomer doesn't spill over to all the "ramp sows". "What's with the bullshit? Can't he come like everyone else with a car," Hansi grumbles.
And Zoe didn't succumb to the cheese millionaire's charms either. "I hate champagne," grumbles the ex-"GNTM" contestant when Roland serves the fine sparkling water for the cheese tasting in the kitchen. "No one's interested, oida. We're in a redneck format. Wake up, Burli," she grumbles cheerfully.
500s and (no) champagne
And "Crazy Cheese" Roland hasn't found a girlfriend in Carmen either. She feels quite offended by the cheese millionaire, who cheerfully hands out 500 euro bills around the table. Because not only does Roland want her to fetch a glass for Jazz Gitti so that he can toast with the Austropop icon, Carmen isn't offered a sip of champagne. That's not on!
What will happen to Mr. Crazy Cheese and his butler and will the new arrivals be voted out again at the next sawing-off, as Jazz Gitti predicts? You can find out next week in a new episode of "Forsthaus Rampensau", every Thursday at 20:15 on ATV and Joyn.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
