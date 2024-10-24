More time for the federal government
Andreas Babler already hinted at it on Monday, but it was confirmed on Thursday afternoon: after more than ten years in office, the SPÖ leader is stepping down as mayor of his "beloved hometown" of Traiskirchen and wants to focus on his challenges in federal politics in future.
He achieved more than 70 percent in two municipal council elections. In 2015 it was 73.10 percent, five years later it was still 71.53 percent. "This is probably one of the most difficult decisions of my life," said the outgoing mayor on Thursday.
Woman in Traiskirchen mayor's seat for the first time
Babler, who was a member of the municipal council for 30 years, will now be succeeded in Traiskirchen by Sabrina Divoky, who was elected deputy mayor at the municipal council meeting on Tuesday. She will be the first woman in the history of the town to hold the office of mayor.
"It is difficult for me to say goodbye and it is accompanied by great sadness. Over many months, I have worked intensively with my closest team to prepare for an orderly handover of office in order to hand over all tasks and responsibilities in a well-structured manner. Today, the city stands on a solid foundation, is in a strong financial position and we have been able to implement numerous innovative projects," summarized Babler.
"As a proud son of this city, it fills me with great honor and gratitude that I was able to hold the office of mayor for ten and a half years," said Babler. He knows that his successor is in the best of hands. Sabrina Divoky is "the ideal choice for the future of the city and will be supported by a new, well-prepared team that has worked hard in recent months to prepare for the tasks ahead".
A "policy at eye level" that creates practical solutions and is closely geared to the realities of people's lives is something he also wants to continue in his new role in federal politics, said the outgoing head of the city.
Babler had only been appointed SPÖ club chairman on Wednesday. However, he was elected with just over 86 percent of the vote, 42 of the 49 votes. As Babler's first deputy, Philip Kucher will be in charge of day-to-day parliamentary business, while Doris Bures was unanimously nominated as candidate for the post of Third President.
