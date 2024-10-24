New state councillor is seen as an asylum hardliner in the ÖVP

Former constitutional lawyer, now provincial councillor

This loyalty to the ÖVP has now been rewarded: Dörfel has taken over the social affairs portfolio from Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, who has become Secretary General of the Federal Chamber of Commerce in Vienna and has also taken a seat in Parliament. Dörfel was born in Steyr on August 17, 1961. He studied law at Kepler University and worked for the constitutional service of the state of Upper Austria until 2009.