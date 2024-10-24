Neo-Landesrat Dörfel:
New state councillor is seen as an asylum hardliner in the ÖVP
As head of the ÖVP party, he has already had his fair share of tough talk, but now he will have to choose his words more elegantly: Dr. Christian Dörfel is the new state councillor for social affairs in Upper Austria and succeeds Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, who is also being sworn in as a member of parliament in Vienna today. Who is new in the provincial government?
Those interested in politics will certainly have already noticed the tall mayor of Steinbach an der Steyr in the district of Kirchdorf: In the past, when there was criticism of the work of the ÖVP in Upper Austria, lawyer Dörfel was one of the first in the party to come out in defense of the work of Governor Thomas Stelzer.
Former constitutional lawyer, now provincial councillor
This loyalty to the ÖVP has now been rewarded: Dörfel has taken over the social affairs portfolio from Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, who has become Secretary General of the Federal Chamber of Commerce in Vienna and has also taken a seat in Parliament. Dörfel was born in Steyr on August 17, 1961. He studied law at Kepler University and worked for the constitutional service of the state of Upper Austria until 2009.
Dörfel wants to relinquish the office of mayor
He has been the ÖVP party leader in the Upper Austrian state parliament since 2020. He is also mayor of Steinbach an der Steyr (Kirchdorf district) - but not for much longer. It has been agreed that he will hand over the office in the fall of next year.
In his inaugural speech in the Linz Landhaus on Thursday morning, he gave a first insight into how he will interpret his office. At the top of his agenda is the topic of integration: "Integration is not an offer, but an obligation. Immigrants have to adapt to the majority society and not the other way around," said Dörfel.
Welfare is not a way of life
His words on the subject of social welfare are similarly strict: "Social welfare is not a way of life, but a bridging aid." It can be assumed that Dörfel will continue where Hattmannsdorfer left off. Hattmannsdorfer set an enormous pace and planned many initiatives.
Upper Austria is also regarded as the inventor of the benefits-in-kind card for refugees, which is now to be introduced throughout Austria. Dörfel wants to continue the projects that have been started, but also set his own priorities. "I will continue the reform course, but also develop new things," said the new provincial councillor in his first speech.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
