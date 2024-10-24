Tricky work on the mountain
Cobra marksmen fired at a bent electricity pylon
Precision work was required for the Cobra task force at Präbichl in Upper Styria. Gale-force winds had knocked down a 110 kV pylon. Energie Steiermark called in the specialists to shoot out or blow up the phase spacers still on the pylon.
In mid-September, a storm swept across Styria with winds of up to 200 km/h. In addition to numerous felled trees, an electricity pylon on the Hirscheggsattel on the Präbichl also fell victim to the gusts.
Large-scale closure of hiking area
As Energie Steiermark now reports, the power lines remained intact but were lying on the ground, which is why the affected area was closed off by the authorities. The hiking trails leading through the area have also been closed since then.
Too dangerous for climbers
In order to prevent the adjacent pylons from being brought down by further gusts of wind, the conductor cables should have been cut and anchored to the fallen pylon. However, the problem was the phase spacers: it would have been too dangerous for climbers to use them, and the accident site was not accessible enough for crane work.
The unorthodox solution: "We asked the BH Leoben for assistance," explains Energie Steiermark spokesperson Urs Harnik. "The elite Cobra unit and the district police command were tasked with shooting out the twelve phase spacers."
Initially, the unusual operation was successfully rehearsed in Graz, and in mid-October it was possible to move on to the real thing. A total of seven Cobra officers, five Alpine police officers and a police helicopter were involved in the operation. The result: three spacers were rendered harmless by gunfire, the remaining nine were blown up.
Power supply secured throughout
The pylon itself still has to be replaced by the end of November. According to Energie Steiermark, the power supply is secured throughout the work.
