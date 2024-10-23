The latter started the match with a break. At 2:4, Paul was just able to prevent another loss of serve from his point of view and also fend off a set point at 3:5. The favorite was powerless to stop his opponent's service and Nakashima served out the set to 6:4. In the second round, another break was decisive, this time to make it 4:3. In the final game, Nakashima was 15:40 down on his own serve, but was able to hit back with four points in a row and win the match on his first match point.