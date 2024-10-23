"We will see"
Presidential election: FPÖ candidate Rosenkranz tight-lipped
Walter Rosenkranz is still cautious about his possible election as President of the National Council. The candidate of the election winner FPÖ said on Wednesday before the constituent meeting: "We'll see". Rosenkranz not only needs the approval of his party for this second highest office in the state, but also a majority of all MPs.
Rosenkranz was otherwise taciturn when he entered the FPÖ Club. "I have been nominated," Rosenkranz merely said during a break in the meeting. Party leader Herbert Kickl, who is likely to be re-elected club chairman, was also merely pleased about the great media interest.
"Everyone wants a picture of the election winner," he said before the meeting of his parliamentary group, which gave him plenty of applause. Kickl had not given up hope of a coalition even after Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen's government mandate to the ÖVP.
The outgoing Third President of the National Council Norbert Hofer had a similar view: "In the next few years, we will have to focus primarily on location policy," he said, probably in the direction of the ÖVP's economic wing, and asked how this would be possible with the SPÖ, whose party leader Andreas Babler adheres to "Marxism".
Hofer himself will remain in the parliamentary club for the time being. However, he emphasized that after the Burgenland state elections, in which he is entering the race as the leading FPÖ candidate, he intends to concentrate entirely on his home state, regardless of the outcome of the elections.
Rosenkranz would be the first FPÖ National Council President
Rosenkranz would be the first FPÖ politician to hold the position of President of the National Council. He has another appointment after the club meeting. He will take part in a debate with the NEOS MPs. The NEOS had already continued their club leadership last week with Beate Meinl-Reisinger and deputy Nikolaus Scherak.
The series of parliamentary group meetings prior to the constitution of the National Council began on Wednesday afternoon with that of the ÖVP. Chancellor Karl Nehammer will now also be elected leader of the parliamentary group. August Wöginger will take over the day-to-day business in the role of managing chairman. Peter Haubner is nominated as candidate for the Second President of the National Council.
