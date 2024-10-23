Badelt: “Budget deficit 2025 continues to increase”

By then, it is likely to be heading towards four percent. This is far more than the EU Maastricht criteria allow. The future federal government must therefore now take the path of strict budget consolidation: "The EU has set Austria a clear path: Two and a half billion euros a year is the minimum that must now be saved each year in addition. But the savings are not just about what Brussels tells us to do. We have major reform issues of our own to deal with. For example, the pension issue and health and care."