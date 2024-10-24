Vorteilswelt
Uprising against Babler

Already 7300 votes: Rudi Fußi on the verge of a sensation

Nachrichten
24.10.2024 06:00

Rudi Fußi wants to replace Andreas Babler as head of the SPÖ and has already collected more than half of the votes needed for the necessary battle vote. He and his team are now preparing for the final abroad. 

It is only a first partial success - but one that many would not have believed Rudi Fußi capable of. According to the red PR consultant, he has already collected around 7300 declarations of support in the first few weeks.

As reported, he has to collect around 14,000 votes from comrades in four federal states in one quarter in order to be allowed to compete against the incumbent SPÖ leader Andreas Babler. "The party was assuming a maximum of 1000 signatures. Now there is a state of shock," reveals an insider from the SPÖ headquarters in Löwelstraße.

Fußi: "Put an end to the spectacle"
On Wednesday, Fußi flew to Crete with his closest colleagues to finalize the program. The "Krone" reached Fußi at the airport: "Half is done, the second half will be more difficult. If I were to give the SPÖ any advice, it would be to convene the federal party executive and make the right decisions to end this spectacle." 

Incidentally, the SPÖ election commission will only check whether all supporters are also SPÖ members at the end of the set deadline. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Ida Metzger
Ida Metzger
