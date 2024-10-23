After agreement: US trial against Polanski canceled

Director Roman Polański has stayed away from the USA for almost 40 years. The Oscar-winning Polish-French filmmaker, who is now 90 years old, faces a prison sentence if he returns to the USA because of a sex crime he committed in 1977. A Californian court refused to dismiss the abuse proceedings against Polański back in 2017. The judge responsible did not want to give the director any assurances that he would be spared further imprisonment if he returned. It insisted that Polański had to appear in person for the sentencing, which posed a considerable risk for him.