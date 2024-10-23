Murder of a woman in Lower Austria
Autopsy confirms: Body in cellar was Oleg M.
Five days have passed since the throat of a 65-year-old woman was slit in a vineyard in the Weinviertel municipality of Zistersdorf. It was suspected that the murder suspect, Oleg M., had then taken his own life in a cellar tunnel. This suspicion has now been confirmed, the autopsy results are available.
Peace could now gradually return to the cadastral community of Gösting. The searches and seizures carried out in the house and in the cellar tunnel were completed on Tuesday afternoon. This was announced by police spokesman Johann Baumschlager on Wednesday.
Dangerous chemicals discovered
According to the chief inspector, numerous substances and precursors for the manufacture of explosives and narcotics were found in the premises. Dangerous chemicals were taken away by officers from the Federal Criminal Police Office for further investigation. According to Baumschlager, all firearms - pistols, submachine guns and rifles - were taken away by the State Office of Criminal Investigation, Criminal Investigation Unit (KPU), for shelling and further investigation.
Grenades taken away for destruction
Seized war material such as hand grenades as well as detonators and fuses were also taken away by the defusing service for further examination and destruction.
Baumschlager also announced that earth cellars at risk of collapse and the road above them had been inspected and blocked off to prevent access. This decision was made by the building police department of the municipality of Zistersdorf.
Blown up after murder
The murder victim was found with stab wounds in a vineyard on Friday afternoon. The Slovakian is said to have committed the crime. There was an acquaintance relationship between the woman and the accused. The 59-year-old subsequently barricaded himself in the cellar tunnel in Gösting for hours until he probably blew himself up there. The dead man was recovered by robot on Sunday afternoon.
