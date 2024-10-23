Child seat test: The safest becomes a baby carriage

The best model in the test overall comes from Thule: the combination of the Maple infant car seat and the Alfi Base narrowly misses out on a "very good" rating. "Overall, the differences between the child seats rated 'good' are limited to details - for example, the Besafe Beyond is one of the best models in terms of safety, but has to accept compromises in terms of ergonomics, especially when used with an Isofix base."