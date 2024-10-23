One failed
Child seat test: The safest becomes a baby carriage
Simply strap the whole baby carriage and child into the back seat? This is possible with the model that achieved the best rating for safety in the current ÖAMTC test. 15 models were tested, one failed.
The club and its partners test the latest child seats and infant carriers twice a year. The criteria: Safety, handling, ergonomics and pollutant content.
This time there were no technical outliers, so you can hardly go wrong with any of the tested models - unless you go for the Snuglite i-Size from Graco, which is "not sufficient" due to formaldehyde in the cover fabric and therefore fails. Twelve are "good", two are "satisfactory".
"The fact that none of the models received a 'very good' rating is due to small improvements in various areas," says Klub technician Steffan Kerbl.
The best model in the test overall comes from Thule: the combination of the Maple infant car seat and the Alfi Base narrowly misses out on a "very good" rating. "Overall, the differences between the child seats rated 'good' are limited to details - for example, the Besafe Beyond is one of the best models in terms of safety, but has to accept compromises in terms of ergonomics, especially when used with an Isofix base."
The two seats from Britax Römer (the Baby-Safe Core + base) and Joie (i-Bold) rated as "Satisfactory" both have problems with frontal impact that are serious enough to be downgraded from "Good" to "Satisfactory".
Child seat folds out into a baby carriage
Doona is pursuing a new concept with the "i" model, which can be used both with and without a base and was rated "Good" and even came out on top in terms of safety: This infant car seat has a fold-out chassis, so does not need to be carried outside the car.
"If you don't have space in the trunk for a baby carriage, this product is an acceptable solution - especially because the seat achieved the best score in the current test in terms of safety", says Kerbl. The fact that it didn't achieve a better overall score is mainly due to the somewhat complicated handling.
Incidentally, the seat is also approved for use in certain airplanes - whether it can actually be taken into the cabin must be clarified with the airline.
Important when buying a child seat:
Before buying a child seat, parents should inform themselves well about what is on offer. If you buy locally - which is always recommended instead of ordering "blindly" online - you should come to the consultation with your own car and together with your child, recommends Kerbl: "Not every child seat can be fitted safely in the desired position in every car - and children don't sit equally well and accept it in every seat.
