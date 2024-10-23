Gwyneth Paltrow:
Sexy appearance at the Goop Christmas shoot in New York
Gwyneth Paltrow (52) is really heating up the pre-Christmas season! On Tuesday, the "Iron Man" beauty was spotted filming a new Christmas commercial for her brand Goop in New York - in a low-cut gray dress that perfectly showcased her petite figure.
Paltrow teamed the hot look with a silver snake necklace and olive green stilettos. She had already caused a stir beforehand in a nude-colored dress without a bra. Pure Hollywood glamor!
Empty nest, new chapter
The mother of two is currently getting used to a new chapter in her life: life as an "empty-nester". Her 20-year-old daughter Apple and her 18-year-old son Moses have left home to go to college - and the actress is not unaffected.
"Waves of grief and sadness"
In a video on her Instagram story on Tuesday, the 'Iron Man' actress spoke openly about her mixed feelings. "It's very different," said Paltrow. "I have waves of grief and sadness."
Despite this emotional rollercoaster, however, she is slowly finding her way into the new reality and is enjoying the new freedom it gives her. "I'm sort of getting back in touch with a part of myself that I haven't felt since my 20s, before I had children," she shared.
So it's no wonder that the Oscar winner is throwing herself into work. She is not only in front of the camera for Goop at the moment. She is also shooting the film "Marty Supreme" in New York together with Timothée Chalamet. It is Paltrow's first movie role since she starred as Pepper Potts in "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019.
Rediscovering themselves
Paltrow, who has described motherhood as a central role in her life for years, emphasizes that she also sees this new phase of her life as an opportunity to rediscover herself. "I have a bit more inner space to explore my imagination and decide what I want to do on this day," she explains. "It's an interesting development."
