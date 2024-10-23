Horner explains: “It’s all down to Niki Lauda”

As a reminder: Norris received a late five-second penalty for an overtaking maneuver against Verstappen just a few laps before the finish, but only finished fourth - one place behind the Dutchman after all. A decision that could have consequences in the battle for the championship. In the end, Verstappen extended his lead to 57 points. The race stewards justified the penalty by saying that Norris had driven off the edge of the track. However, the McLaren driver was first forced out of the corner by Verstappen, who therefore had to take evasive action. While Norris had to forfeit time, Verstappen got away unpunished.