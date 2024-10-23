Hot Formula 1 duels
Horner explains: “It’s all down to Niki Lauda”
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris fought a heated duel in the closing stages of the US GP in Austin, which also caused discussion due to the five-second penalty for Norris. The race stewards could have intervened as early as the first corner when the two came dangerously close to each other. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recalls an appeal by Niki Lauda.
As a reminder: Norris received a late five-second penalty for an overtaking maneuver against Verstappen just a few laps before the finish, but only finished fourth - one place behind the Dutchman after all. A decision that could have consequences in the battle for the championship. In the end, Verstappen extended his lead to 57 points. The race stewards justified the penalty by saying that Norris had driven off the edge of the track. However, the McLaren driver was first forced out of the corner by Verstappen, who therefore had to take evasive action. While Norris had to forfeit time, Verstappen got away unpunished.
"All drivers know the rules. They regularly discuss such issues and behavior in certain corners in meetings with the F1 race director and the race stewards," said Red Bull team boss Christian Horner. Norris' overtaking maneuver had simply happened off the track. "It's as simple as that."
McLaren driver Norris and world champion Verstappen also came dangerously close on the first lap in turn 1. Max bumped the inside of Lando, meaning that the Dutchman did not quite make the corner, but remained in front.
Appeal from Niki Lauda
Horner explains: "We have also discussed this many, many times. The race stewards' assessment of such situations shortly after the start goes back to Niki Lauda's passionate appeal to the then race director Charlie Whiting - let them fight!"
This is why the stewards are somewhat more lenient in duels on the first lap than in situations later in the race. "What happened in Texas is a great example of this. And everyone knows that."
The Mexican GP is scheduled for October 27. Will there be similar clashes with Norris and Verstappen on the track? ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
