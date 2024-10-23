Illegal vote buying?
Musk causes a stir with a million-dollar raffle
Probably the richest man in the world knows from experience that you can achieve almost anything with money. Elon Musk has already invested considerable sums in the election campaign of Republican Donald Trump, whom he wants to see back in the White House. However, the high-tech billionaire's idea - a lottery in which one million dollars is raffled off every day - has attracted fierce criticism.
Elon Musk has launched a new campaign to support Donald Trump's election campaign: A daily lottery in which one million dollars will be raffled off - among those who sign a conservative petition and are registered voters in one of the crucial US states. If Musk continues the lottery until the election on November 5, around 16 million dollars will flow into the Trump campaign.
Violation of federal law
The campaign has been met with fierce criticism: vote buying is illegal in the USA, and electoral law experts such as Danielle Lang see this as a clear violation of federal law. The governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, calls the action "very worrying". However, it remains to be seen whether the Department of Justice will take legal action against this - a decision before the election is considered unlikely.
Musk has already invested 75 million dollars in Trump's campaign. His support for the Republican has not only a political but also an economic background: Musk's companies SpaceX and Tesla repeatedly clash with the US authorities. If Trump wins, Musk could gain more control over regulated industries, warns tech analyst Rob Enderle.
Mobilizes voters in droves
Anyone who wants to take part in Musk's lottery must declare their support for freedom of speech and the right to carry firearms in the petition - but at the same time they must be registered as a voter in one of the seven states that will decide the election. The calculation: the prospect of a million dollars will mobilize droves of voters who could vote for Trump - and would otherwise have stayed at home.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.