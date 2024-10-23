Vorteilswelt
Illegal vote buying?

Musk causes a stir with a million-dollar raffle

Nachrichten
23.10.2024 07:37

Probably the richest man in the world knows from experience that you can achieve almost anything with money. Elon Musk has already invested considerable sums in the election campaign of Republican Donald Trump, whom he wants to see back in the White House. However, the high-tech billionaire's idea - a lottery in which one million dollars is raffled off every day - has attracted fierce criticism.

Elon Musk has launched a new campaign to support Donald Trump's election campaign: A daily lottery in which one million dollars will be raffled off - among those who sign a conservative petition and are registered voters in one of the crucial US states. If Musk continues the lottery until the election on November 5, around 16 million dollars will flow into the Trump campaign.

Violation of federal law
The campaign has been met with fierce criticism: vote buying is illegal in the USA, and electoral law experts such as Danielle Lang see this as a clear violation of federal law. The governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, calls the action "very worrying". However, it remains to be seen whether the Department of Justice will take legal action against this - a decision before the election is considered unlikely.

Musk has already invested 75 million dollars in Trump's campaign. His support for the Republican has not only a political but also an economic background: Musk's companies SpaceX and Tesla repeatedly clash with the US authorities. If Trump wins, Musk could gain more control over regulated industries, warns tech analyst Rob Enderle.

Mobilizes voters in droves
Anyone who wants to take part in Musk's lottery must declare their support for freedom of speech and the right to carry firearms in the petition - but at the same time they must be registered as a voter in one of the seven states that will decide the election. The calculation: the prospect of a million dollars will mobilize droves of voters who could vote for Trump - and would otherwise have stayed at home.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

