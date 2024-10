Why not everyone is following Putin’s anti-West alliance

Nine countries are already members, but only the first five member states make it into the group name BRICS: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Together with Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Egypt, which will join in 2024, plus the heavily involved Saudi Arabia, they represent 35% of the global economy and 45% of the world's population. By comparison, the G7 accounts for 30 percent of global economic output and only ten percent of the population.