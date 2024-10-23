Vorteilswelt
New opening

New tenants move into Salzburg’s old town

Nachrichten
23.10.2024 09:49

Two stores will be moving into Getreidegasse in the coming months. A new fast food restaurant is coming to Mirabellplatz and something is also happening in Linzergasse.

0 Kommentare

It took around two years to sign the contract, but now it's a done deal: an international fashion store will be moving into Getreidegasse 24 in February 2025, according to Christoph Oßberger from real estate agency CBRE.

Following the closure of the Zara clothing chain almost two years ago, a pop-up store of the Manner confectionery brand recently found a temporary home in part of the space. Clothing will soon be sold here again on 1300 square meters.

New life in the empty butcher's shop
Just a few meters away, the Vorarlberg lingerie and hosiery specialist Wolford is moving into the empty store of the Red Bull clothing brand Alpha Tauri. The traditional Bregenz-based company takes over the store of the fashion line, which had withdrawn from bricks-and-mortar retail in the old town.

After three years, life returns to Mirabellplatz 6 in 2025. Where a branch of Feinkost Zellinger used to sell meatloaf, sausage and meat, system catering food will be served next year. An international snack bar will be moving in.

According to Oßberger, there will also be news in Linzergasse in two to three weeks' time. A deal with interested parties for the large former Central cinema, most recently a furniture store, is imminent. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Maximilian Kronberger
Maximilian Kronberger
