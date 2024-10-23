New opening
New tenants move into Salzburg’s old town
Two stores will be moving into Getreidegasse in the coming months. A new fast food restaurant is coming to Mirabellplatz and something is also happening in Linzergasse.
It took around two years to sign the contract, but now it's a done deal: an international fashion store will be moving into Getreidegasse 24 in February 2025, according to Christoph Oßberger from real estate agency CBRE.
Following the closure of the Zara clothing chain almost two years ago, a pop-up store of the Manner confectionery brand recently found a temporary home in part of the space. Clothing will soon be sold here again on 1300 square meters.
New life in the empty butcher's shop
Just a few meters away, the Vorarlberg lingerie and hosiery specialist Wolford is moving into the empty store of the Red Bull clothing brand Alpha Tauri. The traditional Bregenz-based company takes over the store of the fashion line, which had withdrawn from bricks-and-mortar retail in the old town.
After three years, life returns to Mirabellplatz 6 in 2025. Where a branch of Feinkost Zellinger used to sell meatloaf, sausage and meat, system catering food will be served next year. An international snack bar will be moving in.
According to Oßberger, there will also be news in Linzergasse in two to three weeks' time. A deal with interested parties for the large former Central cinema, most recently a furniture store, is imminent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.