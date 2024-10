“Erich’s death tears a huge hole in the fire department”

Black mourning flags on many fire stations, countless expressions of grief in the social media: State fire brigade councillor Erich Dangl died last weekend at the age of 64. The Waldviertel native was not only a great Floriani physically, his smoky voice was known far beyond the country's borders. Dangl was diagnosed with cancer in 2011. Operations and years later, which ultimately gave him his characteristic voice, the disease was thought to have been beaten. When he sought medical help a few weeks ago due to an injury, the bad news followed: advanced cancer. "With Erich, we are not only losing a good friend, but also a committed companion who worked tirelessly for the fire department. He was a role model in terms of camaraderie and a sense of responsibility," says Dietmar Fahrafellner, head of the provincial fire service, mourning a heavy loss. The retired police officer attended several hundred fire department meetings a year and always had a sympathetic ear as well as a loyal and warm-hearted manner.