"Irresponsible"
Drexler sharply criticizes Van der Bellen
The fact that Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has not appointed Herbert Kickl to form a government is met with incomprehension in Styria.
After Black-Green, the "Zuckerl coalition" is now to govern Austria. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen's decision to task Chancellor Karl Nehammer with forming a government is causing a stir in Styria.
"Completely wrong"
Unsurprisingly, Styria is electing a new state parliament on November 24. Uncharacteristically harsh words were therefore sent from Graz Castle to the Hofburg in Vienna: "I think it is completely wrong that the Federal President does not give the representative of the party with the most votes a mandate to form a government. It is actually irresponsible to release Herbert Kickl so quickly from his responsibility and into the role of martyr and pouting," rumbles Governor Christopher Drexler.
He points out that the Styrian state constitution clearly states that the party with the most votes after a state parliamentary election is entitled to negotiate the formation of a government.
Drexler's deputy and SPÖ chairman Anton Lang takes a similar view: "Democratic responsibility also includes finding majorities. The FPÖ must not be relieved of this responsibility. I am fundamentally in favor of the party with the most votes being given the task of forming a government, because that is obviously the will of the voters."
Only the Neos are grateful
FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek also has clear words, even if he is probably secretly laughing up his sleeve. "Imagine if a liberal federal president had acted in such a way against the will of the people. In any case, a coalition of losers must not be a model for Styria."
Only the Styrian Neos expressly thank VdB for the decision - they are available for serious exploratory talks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
