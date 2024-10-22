Drexler sharply criticizes Van der Bellen

"Completely wrong"

Unsurprisingly, Styria is electing a new state parliament on November 24. Uncharacteristically harsh words were therefore sent from Graz Castle to the Hofburg in Vienna: "I think it is completely wrong that the Federal President does not give the representative of the party with the most votes a mandate to form a government. It is actually irresponsible to release Herbert Kickl so quickly from his responsibility and into the role of martyr and pouting," rumbles Governor Christopher Drexler.