Automatically saved design

Knittelfeld is celebrating its 800th anniversary with a festival like no other. Karl Stocker and David Reumüller are really letting it rip over the next two weekends with their Communication 24.
Music, performances, exhibitions - over the next two weekends (October 25 and 26 and November 1 and 2), Knittelfeld will be a hive of activity. The Upper Styrian railroad town is celebrating its 800th anniversary, and historian/design professor Karl Stocker and artist/musician David Reumüller have really gone all out to make their hometown shine.
Reminiscence of a legendary festival
The two organizers are referring to a festival that caused a cultural sensation in the early 1970s. Communication 71 was the name of the event, and this year's Communication 24 is another cultural manifesto.
From DJ workshops (with Monique Fessl, among others) to a walk-in friendship book, from the jazz premiere - Berndt Luef's "Aichfeld Impressions" - to the Diagonale guest performance, the comprehensive offer is topped by an almost unmanageable number of concerts.
Resounding names, original contributions
Here, too, the line-up includes names such as Voodoo Jürgens, Attwenger, Bulbul, EsRap, Peter Kutin, Elektro Guzzi, John Maus and many more. And the crème de la crème of the DJ scene ensures parties until dawn.
Original: KP veteran Franz Stephan Parteder appears again as a poet, Fuzzmann has written a Knittelfeld anthem, Stermann & Grissemann invite you to the specially created "Welcome Knittelfeld", and the Theater im Bahnhof celebrates the FPÖ party conference that has gone down in history twice more in "Spiel mir das Lied von Knittelfeld".
The Communication 24 festival is scheduled for October 25 and 26 and November 1 and 2. All information about the events can be found here.
