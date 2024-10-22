Criticism of the FPÖ
Ländle teachers warn of a shift to the right in schools
The staff representatives of compulsory school teachers and the compulsory school teachers' union fear that FPÖ participation in government could have a negative impact on schools in Vorarlberg.
The stumbling block is the election manifesto of the Vorarlberg Freedom Party, which contains several critical points in the view of the teachers' representatives. For example, the FPÖ wants a stronger focus on "factual knowledge" instead of teaching "nebulous skills". This demand is in stark contrast to current pedagogical approaches, which focus on developing skills and abilities to enable pupils to apply knowledge, solve problems and think creatively.
How much education is good for children?
The teachers' unionists also take offense at another sentence in the FPÖ program. It literally states: "Early childhood sexualization has no place in our kindergartens and schools."
The Blue Party fundamentally rejects sex education in kindergartens and schools, partly in order to prevent "indoctrination with transgender ideology". This outdated approach could lead to a restriction of sexual education and the free development of one's own sexuality, the teachers' representatives complain.
Outrage over reporting office for teachers
The interest group is downright outraged by the FPÖ's demand for a "reporting office against politicizing teachers" - such an office would create a "climate of fear" in schools and place teachers under general suspicion.
The liberal approach that a command of German should be a prerequisite for starting school is also rejected. "This could put children with non-German language skills at a disadvantage and make it more difficult for them to access education," says the staff representatives of compulsory school teachers.
Agreement on administrative relief
The teachers' trade unionists can agree with at least one point in the FPÖ's education program: "The demand for administrative relief for teachers is viewed positively."
The interest groups now want the FPÖ in Vorarlberg to distance itself from the objectionable points and support the path towards the common school.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.