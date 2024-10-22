Car-free main square becomes a “child-filled” space



Painting with sidewalk chalks

The artist Clemens Bauder will be working with the Upper Austrian Family Association and the City of Linz's mobility department to kick off the car-free main square. Specifically, on October 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Bauder will lead visitors through a course directly on the main square, inviting them to playfully explore the urban space and paint with sidewalk chalks. In addition to the free chalk painting fun, colorful visions and ideas for the city can be temporarily brought to the street at various stations. Answers to questions such as: How do children's eyes see city life? What do children need or want in our city? How can we create more urban (play) spaces and thus a better quality of life for families?