"Substances" discovered
Searches continue after Weingarten murder
Following the murder of 65-year-old Barbara R. in the Weinviertel municipality of Zistersdorf (Gänserndorf district) on Friday, investigations are continuing. A body was recovered from a cellar tunnel - it is likely to be Oleg M., the murder suspect. But did the Slovakian also hide other explosive devices?
The investigation in Gösting continues after the heinous events of the past few days. A 65-year-old woman from Lower Austria had her throat slit in a vineyard on Friday and the suspected murderer was recovered dead from a cellar tunnel on Saturday. However, an autopsy of the 59-year-old Slovakian is still pending.
Searches in the house and cellar tunnel
Searches were still underway in the house and above all in the cellar tunnel, said police spokesman Johann Baumschlager on Tuesday morning. In this context, the chief inspector also spoke of the "seizure of substances". The exact substances involved were not disclosed. However, chemicals had already been discovered in the 59-year-old's living quarters on Monday. Whether Oleg M. had also hidden other explosive devices therefore remains to be seen.
According to Baumschlager, the Cobra officer who was seriously injured in an attempted raid on Saturday is "doing well under the circumstances". "His eyesight remains intact." The Slovakian suspect had detonated an explosive device. According to the police spokesman, the officer from the task force also suffered fractures to his right foot. He will have to stay in hospital for some time.
Body recovered from tunnel by robot
The man's body was finally discovered in the tunnel in the afternoon hours on Saturday. Technical equipment had been inserted into the cellar area for this purpose. The body was recovered on Sunday afternoon using a robot. It is likely to be suicide. The suspect had been arrested abroad for illegal possession of weapons and substances and had been dealt with by the police.
If you or a person close to you are in an exceptional psychological situation or are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone counselling service on 142. You can find other crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.