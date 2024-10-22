Searches continue after Weingarten murder

Searches in the house and cellar tunnel

Searches were still underway in the house and above all in the cellar tunnel, said police spokesman Johann Baumschlager on Tuesday morning. In this context, the chief inspector also spoke of the "seizure of substances". The exact substances involved were not disclosed. However, chemicals had already been discovered in the 59-year-old's living quarters on Monday. Whether Oleg M. had also hidden other explosive devices therefore remains to be seen.