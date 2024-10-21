Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Demos on vacation islands

Locals storm beach & insult holidaymakers

Nachrichten
21.10.2024 21:31

On Sunday, thousands of people once again demonstrated against mass tourism on the Canary Islands, which belong to Spain. They stormed and besieged popular beaches on the famous holiday islands. "This beach is ours", they shouted, while tourists on beach towels and sun loungers were forced to watch - often just a few meters away from the angry crowd.

0 Kommentare

The authorities put the number of participants at around 10,000. There had already been demonstrations in April, when, according to official figures, more than 55,000 people took to the streets.

Popular travel destinations in winter
Due to their location off the northwest coast of Africa and their climate, the islands are also a popular travel destination in winter.

No peace and quiet, no view: this holidaymaker has little fun among the protesters on the popular "Las Americas" beach on Tenerife. (Bild: AFP)
No peace and quiet, no view: this holidaymaker has little fun among the protesters on the popular "Las Americas" beach on Tenerife.
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)

"We are foreigners in our country"
Demonstrations took place in the vacation resort of Maspalomas on Gran Canaria as well as on Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, La Palma and El Hierro. Participants held up posters with the slogans "Somos extranjeros en nuestra tierra" (roughly: "We are foreigners in our country") or "Canarias no es un parque temático" (roughly: "The Canary Islands are not a theme park"), among others.

Limitation of tourist numbers demanded
The protesters' demands: Tourist numbers and the number of vacation homes should be limited. The various organizers denounced an "unfair and unsustainable" development model in the tourism sector, as reported by the Spanish news agency Europapress.

In spring and summer, there were also major protests against mass tourism on the Spanish mainland and the Balearic island of Majorca.

The travel industry accounts for almost 14 percent of Spain's economic output. On the Canary Islands it accounts for 35 percent, on Mallorca even 45 percent.

Affordable housing as a further concern
Another concern of the demonstrators: affordable housing. Over the past ten years, average monthly rents on the islands have doubled, said Víctor Martín, one of the organizers of the summer protest marches, to Deutsche Welle. And: every third apartment is now said to be a second home of a foreigner.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Franz Hollauf
Franz Hollauf
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf