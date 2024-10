Platzgummer makes his comeback in the national football team

Duel against Germany awaits

The AFBÖ team is the clear favorite against the Serbs, and a win will secure Sommer's team a ticket to the European Championship semi-finals. Germany could be their opponents in the final round in 2025. Platzgummer explained that he wanted to "take the next step with the team to achieve our goal: To finally defeat Germany at men's level at the European Championships." The Tyrolean played for Frankfurt Galaxy in the ELF this year.