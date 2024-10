Rockfall on the B33: “Clear the road” so quickly

The almost unbelievable masses of water that rained down on Lower Austria in September, flooding half the country, also had - it's hard to believe - a good side. The rain washed tons of rock from the landslide over the B33 in the Wachau into the Danube. Material that no longer has to be laboriously removed by experts. This alone shortens the planned working time - but that's not the only reason, as the "Krone" has now confirmed.