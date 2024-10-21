Controversial Rapid scene
Hand penalty? Klauß: “You have to be that honest”
Second in the table within touching distance of leaders Sturm Graz, unbeaten in nine competitive games and 16 out of a possible 18 league points at home: For Rapid, the start of three intensive weeks with seven games was a success in terms of results thanks to a fortunate 2:1 against TSV Hartberg. In terms of performance, the Viennese dropped off significantly after the break. "It was a bit lucky, but we're very happy to take the 2:1," said Rapid captain Matthias Seidl. It wasn't just the controversial handball at the end of the game that drew criticism ...
After a 2:1 win at Basaksehir in the Conference League opener and a 1:0 win in Altach, this was the third competitive game in a row. "You could tell that it's more difficult to get into the rhythm in a game after the international break. It was important to get the win, regardless of how, so I'm all the happier that we did it," said coach Robert Klauß. The win also gave him "a certain amount of security" for Thursday. Game number two awaits at European Cup level, at home against the Armenian club FC Noah.
The club that has the same name as Rapids' Sunday match-winner. Noah Bischof was substituted in the 70th minute and became the golden goalscorer a quarter of an hour later after a Burgstaller cross. The first goal for the Rapid professionals was a special one and could be celebrated directly in front of the Block West. "Unbelievable, I've been dreaming of this since the first day I signed here. It's simply overwhelming," said the 21-year-old from Vorarlberg, who played on loan at Vienna until the summer.
Alternatives are available
After recovering from his muscle injury, the striker wants to really get going. Klauß is also hoping for that. "Noah had a good start with us and then unfortunately got injured at a time when he was doing well. I'm extremely pleased for him that he has confirmed his upward trend. The goal certainly gives him a lot." For Klauß himself, it was important to have found "good" personnel alternatives again. He was also referring to winger Christoph Lang, who stood in for Louis Schaub, who was also unavailable on Thursday due to a concussion.
His team had to put in a "hard piece of work" to secure the three points. After the break, they allowed themselves to be dragged down by simple ball losses and wrong decisions. "We struggled with ourselves too much," said Klauß. In the end, they still managed to win their 13th competitive match, their eighth with just one goal difference. "We won a lot, but it was rarely clear-cut. Shaking until the last minute is a bit draining."
Plenty of room for criticism
In stoppage time, the hosts were also lucky as a controversial handball by Bendeguz Bolla in the penalty area went unpunished. Hartberg coach Manfred Schmid called it a "clear" handball. "I'm no longer familiar with the rule, I think it's being applied arbitrarily," said the 53-year-old angrily. Klauß took a similar view. "It doesn't look quite so happy the way 'Beni' is going there. From my point of view, something like that shouldn't be a penalty, but there have already been penalties for it. You have to be that honest."
It wasn't the only point of discussion. Klauß pointed out "two or three strange" refereeing decisions. One of them was a disallowed Seidl goal due to a slight foul by Dion Beljo (5th). But Hartberg had no luck either. Even the TV pictures could not clarify whether a header by Donis Avdijaj was cleared on or behind the line by Rapid goalkeeper Niklas Hedl (61'). Klauß was surprised by the lack of goal-line technology. "I only realized today that we don't have one. It would probably help and make things a lot easier," said the German with a grin.
"We have the VAR and still can't resolve it," Schmid also complained. According to Avdijaj, the ball was "100 percent" in the goal. The attacking player should have scored several times after the break, but was unable to beat Hedl. "We simply should have rewarded ourselves much more," Avdijaj was aware. Thanks to two mistakes in the run-up to the goals conceded, Schmid suffered his first setback in three wins. "The performance has little to do with the final result, it doesn't reflect the game. In front of
