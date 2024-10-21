Hand penalty? Klauß: “You have to be that honest”

Alternatives are available

After recovering from his muscle injury, the striker wants to really get going. Klauß is also hoping for that. "Noah had a good start with us and then unfortunately got injured at a time when he was doing well. I'm extremely pleased for him that he has confirmed his upward trend. The goal certainly gives him a lot." For Klauß himself, it was important to have found "good" personnel alternatives again. He was also referring to winger Christoph Lang, who stood in for Louis Schaub, who was also unavailable on Thursday due to a concussion.