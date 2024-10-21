Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Stress in Köstendorf

Far too little time for tunnel objections

Nachrichten
21.10.2024 06:00

The environmental report on the Flachgautunnel has been delayed again. This means that the citizens of the Salzburg municipality only have four weeks. And even over the Christmas holidays.

0 Kommentare

December will be extremely stressful for the people of Köstendorf. The reason is once again the planned Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) tunnel. The Flachgau village will become the center of the mega construction site for the billion-euro project.

This is because the revised environmental impact assessment (EIA) documents are due to be submitted on December 10. The hearing will then take place in January. "This is once again unsatisfactory for us," says Köstendorf Mayor Wolfgang Wagner (ÖVP), adding: "We only have four weeks to submit our comments and objections." The documents were originally scheduled to be published on November 26. However, this now leaves two weeks less time.

The tunnel is intended to relieve the existing route. (Bild: Markus Tschepp)
The tunnel is intended to relieve the existing route.
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)

Citizens were already able to submit their comments last April. In addition, the citizens' initiatives also had to form within a very short time. There was also a narrow time window in January: there were also only four weeks to review the documents and respond. The files for the procedure are already 8800 pages long! They have to be plowed through first.

Zitat Icon

It is extremely difficult to raise objections in such a short space of time. And then there's the Christmas period.

(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

Bürgermeister Wolfgang Wagner

Bild: Tschepp Markus

Expert opinions are supported with 9000 euros
The objections from the spring are currently still being reviewed. "Citizens and initiatives have submitted 190 objections," reports the head of the village. From the community's point of view, traffic and infrastructure measures need to be discussed more thoroughly. But there is also support for the population from the municipality.

At the municipal council meeting on October 10, it was decided to cover the costs of expert opinions amounting to 9,000 euros. This concerns the impact during the construction phase. The aim is to prove that the limit values for noise, emissions and dust are too high.

Incidentally, expert opinions that could jeopardize the project are not supported. Because it is clear to the municipality that the tunnel should go ahead. However, the impact must be tolerable for residents.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Felix Roittner
Felix Roittner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf