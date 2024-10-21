Far too little time for tunnel objections

At the municipal council meeting on October 10, it was decided to cover the costs of expert opinions amounting to 9,000 euros. This concerns the impact during the construction phase. The aim is to prove that the limit values for noise, emissions and dust are too high.

Incidentally, expert opinions that could jeopardize the project are not supported. Because it is clear to the municipality that the tunnel should go ahead. However, the impact must be tolerable for residents.