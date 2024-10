Cult ride: ex-employee comes clean

The "Extasy" in the Prater is both famous and infamous. It is considered to be the fastest head-over-heels carousel in the world, with centrifugal forces of up to 4G. It is notorious because there have already been several incidents: in 2020, part of the cladding of a gondola came loose, in 2018 an eleven-year-old fell off the ride and in 2010 a man died when he jumped over the barrier and was hit by a gondola. That's the official version.