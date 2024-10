USA GP: The race in Austin from 9pm LIVE

Verstappen thwarted in qualifying

Norris then took pole for the US Grand Prix on Sunday (21:00) ahead of Verstappen. The McLaren driver finished 31 thousandths of a second ahead of the Red Bull star, with Sainz in third. On his final fast lap, however, Verstappen was slowed down by yellow flags that were waved after Russell went off the track. Norris took the seventh pole position of his career. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had already finished 19th in Q1.