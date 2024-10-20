Rapid is ready
“We have to protect him from himself”
Captain Matthias Seidl is ready for the sprint marathon with Rapid.Sangaré, the key player in the last Hartberg defeat, has switched sides. "We have to protect him from himself," says coach Robert Klauß.
Three days off, schnitzel from mom, board and card games with the family - Rapid captain Matthias Seidl had enough time off at the start of the week at home in Kuchl. "You don't get away from soccer with the team, but it's still a change of pace," he said, recharging his batteries without a break with a highlight under team boss Rangnick. His first international goal, the 4:0 scoreline against Kazakhstan: "I'll remember that forever, nobody can take it away from me."
"Eat well, sleep a lot"
Seidl is therefore ready for the sprint marathon with Rapid, seven games in 21 days. "Eat well, sleep a lot", the midfield engine resorts to the typical footballer phrase. And to carbohydrates and shakes. The 23-year-old has found his recipe for the constant strain. And is looking forward to the reunion with Hartberg today (over 17,000 tickets have been sold). "It was a real thumping," he recalls of the 3-0 defeat in the league final on May 19. Rapids' last home defeat.
"But that no longer has any influence," Seidl is convinced. Especially as only four Rapid players from the starting eleven at that time are still with the team today. And one, if not the key player, has switched sides: Mamadou Sangaré. "It's good to have a six-man like that behind you," enthuses Seidl.
"Very dynamic"
Just like Rapids coach Robert Klauß: "You didn't have to think twice about signing him." And the Malian is even more valuable for Green-White than for the Styrians. "Very dynamic, strong both offensively and defensively - the whole package fits with him," says Klauß. "And he's a warm person, incredibly grateful. He's someone who doesn't complain much. But he shouldn't play too much, we have to protect him from himself."
The only catch
Which is not so easy. Sangaré, who returned from his brace with Mali in the Africa Cup qualifiers on Wednesday, has started 17 out of 18 competitive matches - the 22-year-old is irreplaceable for Rapid. Klauß only finds one snag with a grin: "Mama shoots too much, but he doesn't score. (Note: except in the Cup against Donaufeld). He doesn't want to admit that." Postscript: "But if he could do everything, he wouldn't be with us in Austria."
Today he meets Hartberg for the first time, who are still unblemished under coach Manfred Schmid with three wins in a row.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.