Returning player ensures Austria Salzburg’s nail-biting victory

Returning striker Gvozdjar was the celebrated hero in Austria's 2:1 win in Röthis. The striker had been out for some time due to injury and scored the winner on his comeback shortly before the end. Midfield engine Volkert had scored the first goal for the Maxglans in the first half. As leaders Imst also won (4:0 against Schwaz), coach Schaider's team remain in second place in the table.