Palfrader’s sister is an award-winning sauce queen

Christina Palfrader (49) has multiple hereditary influences: As the sister of TV emperor Robert Palfrader (55), she was born creative. But also down-to-earth: her mother Christine (75) comes from the Radatz family of master butchers in Vienna and ran two sausage stands in the industrial areas of Mödling and Vienna. Her father Joseph, who has since passed away, was a trained butcher and worked in the family business until he retired. Together with her second brother Peter (53), owner of the Salon 5 billiard café in Südstadt, Christina took over the family snack stands and called them "Big Mama", a loving tribute.