Bodybuilder wins gold
A true champion finishes at the pinnacle
43-year-old Markus Fuchs from Neudauberg ended his eventful bodybuilding career with the title of European champion.
Iron discipline without compromise, the fight against himself and the result in the form of a defined muscle package: this field of tension drove Markus Fuchs from southern Burgenland to absolute peak performance once again before the planned end of his career. After winning the Austrian Open on September 28 in Mattersburg, the European Cup of the WFF, the World Fitness Federation, in Samorin, Slovakia, was the highlight of the competitive sports career of the man from Neudauberg: the 43-year-old won gold in the "Men Performance" class up to 85 kilograms.
Satisfaction after the ordeal
"This is the best day of my life. The preparation for it was hell at times. I put so much energy and work into it, but it was simply very important to me. Now I can leave feeling satisfied," says Fuchs, whose career hung by a thread more than once. In 2021, a slipped disc threw him off track, and in 2022 the marketing specialist had to undergo two operations after tearing both elbows. Fuchs pulled through, and a year later he made a triumphant return to the stage as runner-up.
Yes to the cult of the body, no to brute form
The passionate strength and endurance athlete, who will remain with the Austrian association as an official, will now enter a new phase of his life, also in terms of his own body cult. "One or two culinary indulgences are definitely on the cards now, which I've well and truly earned," says Fuchs. "Ultimately, I will resolve the issue for myself anyway in the form of a generally healthy fitness and nutrition plan." Sport and the cult of the body will therefore remain an integral part. "But no longer in the brute form."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
