A true champion finishes at the pinnacle

Yes to the cult of the body, no to brute form

The passionate strength and endurance athlete, who will remain with the Austrian association as an official, will now enter a new phase of his life, also in terms of his own body cult. "One or two culinary indulgences are definitely on the cards now, which I've well and truly earned," says Fuchs. "Ultimately, I will resolve the issue for myself anyway in the form of a generally healthy fitness and nutrition plan." Sport and the cult of the body will therefore remain an integral part. "But no longer in the brute form."