New attraction
Ausseerland: Cable car on Loser now picking up speed
There was much controversy surrounding the construction of the new panoramic gondola on the Loser. Now the new attraction for the Ausseerland region is taking off - the "Krone" was on site.
The panoramic cable car up the Loser, Ausseer's local mountain, starts running for the first time around the national holiday. Construction work is in its final stages and the 76 cabins in "Porsche design" are ready to go, as the "Krone" site inspection shows. The bickering and bickering surrounding the 30 million euro project has died down, "things have calmed down," confirms Rudolf Huber, Managing Director of Loser Bergbahnen.
Androsch speaks of "project of the century"
"It's a project of the century for the village and for the region, and it's all using state-of-the-art technology," adds main owner Hannes Androsch, who is very keen to secure and create jobs all year round.
"Visitor management is a given due to the limited capacities. And the fact that you have to pay to use them creates both a limit and a corresponding added value in contrast to the unlimited day and over-tourism," says Hannes Androsch.
"You can travel from the valley station to the mountain station in twelve minutes, with a 360-degree panoramic view. The view is tremendous, you can see almost the entire shore of Lake Altaussee." Huber sees the cable car as an important tourism project that will also reduce 40,000 car journeys on the Loser panoramic road. The enclosed cabins should also ensure that children can travel safely.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
