Detroit calls up Marco Kasper to the NHL squad

Kasper was selected eighth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft by Steve Yzerman, once a legend in Detroit and now general manager, and made his debut on April 2, 2023 at the age of 18. The Klagenfurt native suffered a fractured kneecap in the process. Last season, the center gained experience with the Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL, and despite strong preparation, he was also sent to the Griffins at the start of the season this year.