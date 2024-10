Wrongly accused: this is what happened to Walter Nickl

"I didn't kill anyone, please leave me alone!" - This was the desperate message that Walter Nickl sent together with his lawyer Gerald Ruhri via the "Krone" in April. Around five decades ago, as an 18-year-old, he stood before the jury. At the time, he was held responsible by the public prosecutor for the robbery and murder of the Knittelfeld letter carrier. He was attacked and beaten to death in the entrance of an apartment building in Schulgasse on December 2, 1975. He was robbed of 80,000 schillings. Walter Nickl had sneaked out of school and committed the crime unnoticed and within a few minutes, then even changed his clothes and sat back down in class.