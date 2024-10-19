Trial in Feldkirch
Brutal pensioner tried to crush a woman’s eyes
A 75-year-old pensioner was sentenced to a fine at Feldkirch Regional Court for brutally attacking the 49-year-old daughter of an acquaintance in the summer. The woman is still suffering from the crime today.
Although several months have passed since the attack on July 8, the 49-year-old victim is still reeling from the shock. Not only that: the petite woman is still undergoing physiotherapy for her injuries.
The victim remembers the terrible incident with the accused as follows: "It all happened very quickly. I was lying on the bench in the kitchen. Then he suddenly hit me. I wanted to defend myself. But then he grabbed my neck with both hands and choked me for several seconds. Finally, he tried to push my eyeballs in with his thumbs,' says the tortured woman in tears. She then fell off the bench. "When I was lying on the floor, he continued to kick me."
Injuries all over the body
At the hospital in Feldkirch, the doctors diagnosed the woman with a bruised eye socket, strangulation marks on her neck and hematomas all over her body. Several weeks of sick leave are the result. The 75-year-old pensioner is banned from approaching the woman.
While the defendant is adamantly silent about the accusations, the victim describes the trigger for the attack: the man first insulted her savagely and accused her of not taking enough care of her mother. After he called her a "scumbag" and a "whore", she threw a glass of water in his face and expelled him from the house with the words "You have no business here!". The pensioner then attacked her. This was also confirmed by the victim's mother, who was called as a witness.
It all happened very quickly. I was lying on the bench in the kitchen. Then he suddenly hit me. I wanted to defend myself. But then he grabbed my neck with both hands and choked me for several seconds. Finally, he tried to push my eyeballs in with his thumbs.
Aussage des Opfers vor Gericht
Guilty verdict according to the prosecution
"The defendant did not make use of the essential mitigating factor of a confession," said public prosecutor Konstanze Erath in her closing statement and called for a guilty verdict in line with the prosecution's case. The judge agreed with her and sentenced the 75-year-old to a partial fine of 1680 euros. Half of this is conditional. She awarded the victim partial compensation for pain and suffering in the amount of 1500 euros. The verdict is final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.