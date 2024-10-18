Court in Rome saws at Meloni’s “mini-Guantánamo”

Migrants on their way back to Italy

Four of the 16 migrants from Bangladesh and Egypt who arrived in Albania on Wednesday are on their way back to Italy. Two migrants explained that they were minors and therefore not covered by the agreement between Rome and Tirana, which only provides for the procedure for adult men. Two other men complained of serious health problems. The four were brought back to the navy ship "Libra", which was heading for Italy, on a patrol boat.