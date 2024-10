Hannes Androsch reads politics the riot act

While the south of Styria sinks into a thick soup of fog, autumn shows its most beautiful side in the idyllic spa town of Altaussee. Hannes Androsch from Aussee invites the "Krone" to his typical local country house not far from Lake Altaussee against the picturesque backdrop of the Loser, one of the two "bread mountains" of Ausseerland. However, no "fair weather topics" will be discussed - on the contrary.