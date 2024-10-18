Badger, deer, roe deer: 3 wildlife accidents in one night

Three cars involved in collision on Mieminger Straße

At dawn, the emergency services then had to respond to an accident involving three vehicles in Oberland. At around 7.20 a.m., a 43-year-old local woman was driving on the B189 from Tarrenz towards Imst when a deer crossed the road in front of her and collided with the car. The driver braked hard and brought the badly damaged car to a halt.