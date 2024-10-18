Injured in Tyrol
Badger, deer, roe deer: 3 wildlife accidents in one night
Wildlife accidents on the roads increase in the fall. On Friday night and early Friday morning, three accidents involving wild animals occurred in Tyrol - two of them in almost the same place. While one unknown driver drove off, the other two had to be taken to hospital.
The first wildlife accident occurred on Thursday at around 10 pm on the B171 Tiroler Straße between Wattens and Kolsass. A badger was run over there. The fire department had to be called out to clear the road. The driver involved in the accident is not known.
32-year-old collided with a doe
A short time later, according to the police, there was another wildlife accident at approximately the same height: as a 32-year-old woman was driving along the main road at around 4.30 a.m., two hinds crossed the road in front of her. Despite braking hard, the woman was unable to avoid colliding with one of the animals.
Due to the increased number of deer crossing the road, extreme caution is advised when driving on the B171 Tiroler Straße between Wattens and Kolsass at night.
Die Polizei in einer Aussendung
The accident triggered several airbags and caused considerable damage to the car. According to the police, the driver was probably uninjured, but was taken to hospital by her passenger for clarification.
Three cars involved in collision on Mieminger Straße
At dawn, the emergency services then had to respond to an accident involving three vehicles in Oberland. At around 7.20 a.m., a 43-year-old local woman was driving on the B189 from Tarrenz towards Imst when a deer crossed the road in front of her and collided with the car. The driver braked hard and brought the badly damaged car to a halt.
Another driver (20), who was driving behind her, was able to stop in time, but the driver behind her was unable to do so. The 24-year-old crashed into the rear of the 20-year-old and was injured. The ambulance took her to Zams Hospital.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
